KTM Introduces 2023 350 XC-F Factory Edition Off-Roader

The following press release is from KTM:

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana —In conjunction with the final round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series this weekend, KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the most technologically advanced cross-country racer on the market – the new generation KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION.

With an impressive eight-year-straight championship run, KTM is no stranger to winning premier cross-country racing titles. For 2023, the all-new KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION brings unmatched technology to the cross-country battlefield in true limited edition fashion.

Using the already potent KTM 350 XC-F as a baseline, the 2023 KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION boasts a number of technological advancements and brings together torquey power and agile handling, with true race-winning credentials and FACTORY RACING treatment.