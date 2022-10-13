Results Archive
Full Results
Full Results
Watch: Full Buckwheat 100 GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results

October 13, 2022 10:15am | by:

The 12th round (of 13) of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia. At the 11th round Burr Oak GNCC, Jordan Ashburn claimed the overall win (his second of the season) and he also claimed the 2022 GNCC Overall National Championship with two rounds remaining. While the Grand National Championship was no longer up for grabs at the penultimate round, the overall win was. At round 12, it was Steward Baylor Jr. who took the overall win (his second win of the season).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Buckwheat 100 GNCC.

Video: RacerTV

Read the post-race Buckwheat 100  GNCC press release

Buckwheat 100 GNCC Results

Overall

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - Overall Race

October 8, 2022
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Steward Baylor 02:42:55.299 Belton, SC United States Yamaha
2Jordan Ashburn 02:43:21.219 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
3Craig Delong 02:43:23.410 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4Thad Duvall 02:43:24.873 Williamstown, WV United States Husqvarna
5Lyndon Snodgrass 02:44:20.593 Australia Kawasaki
Full Results

XC2

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC2 Pro Race

October 8, 2022
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Lyndon Snodgrass 02:44:20.593 Australia Kawasaki
2Jonathan Girroir 02:44:27.476 Southwick, MA United States GasGas
3Liam Draper 02:44:47.539 Auckland New Zealand KTM
4Ryder Lafferty 02:45:58.618 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
5Cody J Barnes 02:46:22.277 Sterling, IL United States Honda
Full Results

XC3

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC3 Pro-Am Race

October 8, 2022
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Toby Cleveland 02:55:43.518 Erin, NY United States Yamaha
2Dakoda Devore 02:55:51.490 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
3Max Fernandez 02:56:00.259 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
4Eli Childers 03:02:58.638 Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
5Mack S Riemer 03:05:44.398 Saxonburg, PA United States Yamaha
Full Results

WXC

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - WXC Race

October 8, 2022
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Tayla Jones 01:55:59.694 Yass Australia Husqvarna
2Rachael Archer 01:56:09.950 New Zealand Yamaha
3Korie Steede 01:56:48.099 Beloit, OH United States KTM
4Jocelyn Barnes 02:02:51.650 Equinunk, PA United States Kawasaki
5Prestin Raines 02:07:26.519 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

Overall

Jordan Ashburn claimed the 2022 GNCC Overall National Championship two rounds early.

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States267
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States202
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
4Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States151
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia261
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States211
3Ruy Barbosa Chile198
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States191
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States190
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States290
2Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States263
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States214
4Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States205
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States171
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand263
2Tayla Jones Yass Australia260
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States240
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States161
5Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States152
Full Standings

Main image by Ken Hill

The December 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now