Racer X Films: 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Garage Build
Build: Jamie Ellis/Twisted Development
Photos: Spencer Owens
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
Loretta Lynn’s has come and gone, so it’s time to reveal all the work that went into a great 2022 Kawasaki KX250 race machine. My son Aden is a lucky little [insert explicative here], and although he’s not oblivious to that fact, he also has to listen to his dad talk about what he didn’t have growing up. I mean, I heard the same thing when I was 16 from my dad, so why not pass that blessing on? As parents, we always try to give our kids what we didn’t have, and this 2022 Kawasaki KX250 Garage Build is something I would have killed for when I was 16. In 1992, when I was 16, I was on a 1990 Suzuki RM125 with the rear tire flipped backward to get that sharp edge going again and some touch-up paint on that blue frame. A lot of companies came together to help Aden with a bike that a lot of teenagers would love to take for a rip. Here’s a list of parts that was included in this build.
Parts List:
Twisted Development
Cylinder Head Work, Twisted Development Cam Spec, Pro Circuit Valve Spring Kit, J&E HC Piston, ECU Mapped By Twisted Development, TD Electronic Water Pump, Sano Metal Super-Finishing on Internal Engine Parts
Pro Circuit
Ti-6 Muffler System, Shifter, Pro Circuit Fork/Shock Re-valve Spec #AK2.0
Rekluse
Torque Drive Kit
Dunlop
MX3S/MX33 13.5/12.5 PSI
Pro Taper
Evo Race Team Bend (cut to 804mm), 13/51 Sprockets
DID
ERT3 HD Gold Chain
Renthal
Half Waffle Soft Grips
ARC
RC-8 Perch/Lever
ZRT
Throttle Tube
Blud Racing
10/40 Pro Series Oil
Renegade
SX Pro Race Fuel
Works Connection
Pro Launch Start Device
DeCal Works
Custom Shimmer Graphics/Pre-Prints
GUTS Racing
Ribbed Seat Cover
Twin Air
Power Flow Kit
Acerbis
Green Plastic
2022 Kawasaki KX250
