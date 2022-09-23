Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross of Nations
Sat Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Motocross of Nations Day 1

September 23, 2022 6:55pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through RedBud for opening ceremonies of the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Enjoy plenty of atmosphere from the track as well as quick chats with Team Netherlands, Team Great Britain and more, plus the crowd goes absolutely insane for Team USA. Brought to you by Honda's new CRF450R for 2023, with a revised chassis for better handling, an improved power delivery, and three available looks, via the traditional CRF450R, the 50th Anniversary Edition, and the Works Edition. Visit your Honda Powersports Dealer and find the right one for you! 

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now