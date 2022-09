After a day or riding at Glen Helen Raceway, Kris Keefer goes over the 2023 GasGas MC 350F—the first 350cc GasGas machine—and compares it to the other KTM Group bikes (Husqvarna FC 350 and KTM 350 SX-F). Keefer also brings in lengthy amateur A level racer Jax Pascal and veteran rider Eddie Laret to talk about the machine from their perspectives. Pascal has been riding a Honda CRF450R lately, so he compares the power of the GasGas machine to the CRF450R. Laret has been racing a 2023 Husqvarna FC 350 and is able to provide a comparison of the all-new Husqvarna chassis compared to the feel of the GasGas.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby



