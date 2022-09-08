Motorex Introduces Moto Shine MS1, Designed for Detailing Touch After Cleaning

There’s a new scent in the air… Motorex is pleased to offer the newest addition to its premium lubricants and care products offering- Moto Shine MS1. Designed for the detailing touch after cleaning, the high-gloss formulation protects and enhances fairings, plastics sets, dashboards and framework. MS1 provides a durable coating that repels mud and water when sprayed on a surface and left “wet” or leaves an additional anti-static film when allowed to “setup” and buffed to a long-lasting sheen. The perfect finish to looking factory fresh and staying cleaner longer.

Perfect, high-gloss shine

Fresh, scented formulation

Anti-static, dust repelling sheen

Easy cleanup, mud releasing, protective film

Safe on plastic, vinyl, carbon fiber, fiberglass, rubber and paint

For more info go to: www.motorexusa.com/collections/maintenance/products/moto-shine-ms1