Watch: They Crashed Together! MXGP MX2 Final Round Title Fight
September 5, 2022 10:35am | by: Jason Weigandt
The final-round MXGP MX2 (250) title duel between Tom Vialle and Jago Geerts did not dissapoint, as the championship came down to the final moto and a winner-take-all battle. In the end, the two contenders both went down! Watch the video to see how it all unfolded. Scroll below for results.
The MXGP (450 class) Championship had already been clinched by Honda's Tim Gajser. There was still a race win on the line in that class but the MX2 battle took the headlines at the finale.
MXGP
Bitci MXGP of Turkey - MX2September 4, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|4 - 3
|Husqvarna
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|3 - 6
|Husqvarna
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|5 - 5
|GasGas
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|758
|2
|Jago Geerts
|754
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|596
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|527
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|510
MXGP
Bitci MXGP of Turkey - MXGPSeptember 4, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|3 - 2
|Honda
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|2 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|8 - 1
|Kawasaki
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|1 - 8
|Yamaha
|5
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|4 - 5
|GasGas
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|763
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|657
|3
|Jorge Prado
|589
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|578
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|575