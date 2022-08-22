FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

Weege and JT join me to talk about the Budds Creek National including James Stewart being back! Also, we talk about the Justin Barcia penalty, the two title contenders having off motos, Jason Anderson winning the overall, RJ Hampshire’s first 250 Class overall win of the summer, Jett Lawrence, and more.

