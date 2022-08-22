Another wild weekend of racing in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship last weekend as the Budds Creek National provided some fireworks and somehow the 450 class title race is still as close as it can be. As such, we fired off some burning questions to long-time pro Jason Thomas to pick his brain about Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac’s title fight, Jett Lawrence’s gate pick saga, and more.

What a wild day in the 450 class! When the dust settles though, will Chase Sexton’s seventh in moto one or Eli Tomac’s fifth in moto two be more costly for the championship?

I don’t really think that will be the deciding factor. I think this is going to come down to the finale and who gets it done. Those first moto mistakes looked like it could have been the decider, but Tomac’s second moto struggle gave Sexton new life. It seems as if they are destined to take this down to the final moto.

Tomac stuck with the scoop tire for the second moto when the track was drying up and getting hard. How much do you think that impacted his second moto ride?

I have gotten the stare of death from Tomac for suggesting that the scoop tire was holding him back at times. I don’t care to get that look ever again so I will politely decline on inferring that.