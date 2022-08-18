The answer is coming this weekend. At Budds Creek, the AMA will announce Team USA for the FIM Motocross of Nations, which returns to the USA at RedBud on September 23-25. In some years it’s difficult to even find three willing and able candidates for the team, but with the race taking place at RedBud, it’s not hard to find riders who want to do it.

Two picks are obvious. Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton are lighting it up in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, and they’re both willing to race. Hallelujah! Credit to Sexton, by the way, who also raised his hand for last year’s team that ultimately didn’t compete. Also, Sexton considers RedBud his home track, so it has to be a dream come true to be part of Team USA on the same soil where he grew up riding.

Tomac has skipped many a des Nations assignments during his Monster Energy Kawasaki days (in 2019 the brand straight up announced America’s 450 and 250 National Champions, Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo, would not compete, and that was Kawasaki’s decision, not the riders). Tomac did compete in 2018 at RedBud but did not race in 2017 or 2016 with Kawasaki. He raced the event before then in his GEICO Honda days.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has been a big supporter of the event over the years, so Tomac is in for 2022. That team is also a huge factor in the final spot at the event, which is expected to go to either Christian Craig or Justin Cooper. They’re both teammates on this same squad.