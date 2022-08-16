Main image courtesy of Yamaha/Bavo Swijgers
MXGP has a world champion for 2022! In this latest edition of the Racer X MXGP Race Review podcast, journalists Adam Wheeler and Lewis Phillips churn the Grand Prix of Finland at Hyvinkää, where HRC’s Tim Gajser locked down his fourth premier-class title. The MX2 chase is still wide open, however, with two rounds left to go this season. The usual news, views, opinions, and banter in this latest show presented by Just 1 Racing.
Video Highlights
MXGP Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of Finland - MXGPAugust 14, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|4 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|3 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|1 - 6
|Husqvarna
|5
|Brent Van Doninck
|Belgium
|7 - 4
|Yamaha
MXGP Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|674
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|570
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|525
|4
|Jorge Prado
|517
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|506
MX2 Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of Finland - MX2August 14, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|3 - 2
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|1 - 7
|Yamaha
|4
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|4 - 3
|Husqvarna
|5
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|7 - 4
|KTM
MX2 Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|676
|2
|Tom Vialle
|661
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|535
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|476
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|434