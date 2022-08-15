Main image courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers





Gajser Wraps up Fifth World Title as Coldenhoff and Vialle Win in Finland!

HYVINKÄÄ (Finland) – MXGP of Finland saw title celebrations as Team HRC’s Tim Gajser was crowned the 2022 MXGP FIM Motocross World Champion, joining many greats as a now five-time World Champion after securing his fourth championship in the premier MXGP class.

Overall, the journey to his fifth title has not been easy for the Slovenian but despite this, Gajser was the only rider to ever hold the red plate this season. To add to that, he has led the most laps out of everyone in the class (184), won a total of 13 races, 8 Grand Prix and has been on the podium 11 times, also more than anybody else.

But it was a momentous Grand Prix for Yamaha who for the first time in its history celebrated a 1-2-3 in the MXGP class as Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff, Jeremy Seewer and Maxime Renaux dominated the podium!

MXGP

In MXGP race one, it was Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Romain Febvre who secured the Fox Holeshot ahead of Team HRC’s Tim Gajser, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer and Glenn Coldenhoff and Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers.

Bogers wasted no time to get around Gajser and then Seewer to climb into second behind Febvre, while Coldenhoff dropped back a bit and was in a battle with his teammate Maxime Renaux.

All was looking good until Febvre crashed out of the lead which gifted Bogers the position. The Frenchman got going in second, ahead of Seewer and Gajser.

Renaux also made a mistake as he buried the front, but somehow managed to stay on. He didn’t lose any positions in the process but did lose time to Coldenhoff.