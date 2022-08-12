Jason Weigandt brings us back from the long break as he previews the 2022 Unadilla National to kick off the final four round stretch of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The championship battles are of course the big storyline but some other big news is the return of several riders to the starting gate this weekend. We hear from returnees Cameron McAdoo and Malcolm Stewart as they both return from injuries and set their sights on success in the final four rounds.

Film/edit: Nick Girgenti

Main image: Align Media

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.