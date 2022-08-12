DEEGS CLAIMED THEN NOT CLAIMED II (DC)

There’s an incredibly misleading video out there that paints MX Sports’ Tim Cotter in a bad light for simply being in a middle of that whole Deegan/Brennan Schofield claim. He is the event director at Loretta Lynn’s and has zero interest in who wins or loses, both on and off the track. He keeps the peace, as anyone who has ever actually met him knows. He’s also the man behind Racers4Waverly, spearheading the whole fundraiser for the community of Waverly and Humphreys County after last year’s deadly flood, and he also helped manage the Safe-2-Race task force that got us all through COVID. The implication seems to be that Tim brought the claimant (Brennan Schofield) into the office trailer alone with Brian Deegan, and Deegan asked Schofield why he was making the claim (which Brennan had every right to make as a participant in the race who followed the AMA rules, which states that any bike in a race can be claimed by another rider in the race for double the MSRP). In an interview on YouTube, Schofield said that they were alone in the office trailer—Cotter, Deegan and himself—but the AMA’s Mike Burkeen was also in the room, as it serves as Tim’s office, my office and the AMA’s office). No one was threatened or bullied by Tim Cotter, nor the AMA, and the meeting was about five minutes long, not a half hour. At first Brennan didn’t seem to know that Cotter was not an AMA official, though he is the MX Sports official who is the go-between with the AMA on pretty much every issue that comes up at the ranch. When all of this happened and Schofield came to the MX Sports office trailer, without his dad but rather his engine-builder, Cotter had to get his head wrapped around the situation, like figuring out where to put the bike so it was in the right chain of custody, as Haiden Deegan still needed it for the last moto of another class, which would run the next day. He told the engine builder to stay outside because he was neither the participant nor the parent. (Deegan was in there as the father of the kid whose bike was claimed--he had a right to be.) It was the end of the day Friday, and all of the race officials came into the trailer to drop off radios and flags and all, and it was loud, so Tim asked Brennan and Brian to go into the smaller office that we use for every meeting along with the AMA’s Mike Burkeen.

After Tim asked Brennan again if he was sure that he wanted to file the claim, and he said he was, Cotter sent the head of security, John Knox, with the AMA officials to go get the bike at the Deegan pits and put it in his camper, which was parked next door. Brennan left and that should have been it, but it apparently wasn’t, as others started entering the conversation with their opinions on what to do. It sounds like some different opinions and maybe even pressure about the whole notion of claiming the bike were being put to Schofield, which is unfortunate, but it was not coming from Tim Cotter, MX Sports or the AMA—they did not care if a bike got claimed, any bike, only that it was handled properly if it was.