Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
MXGP of
Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Brian Bogers
  2. Calvin Vlaanderen
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Tom Vialle
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 7
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Washougal

July 25, 2022 2:55pm | by: , &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 Washougal National. It was another epic day of racing where Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton pushed each other to the absolute limit, but Sexton was able to get the nod this time. Jett Lawrence took home his seventh overall victory but didn't win either moto on a track that he describes as one of his least favorite of the year. Jason Weigandt hosts the show and talks with Twister Tea/HEP Suzuki riders Brandon Hartranft and Marshal Weltin before we head into the pits and get some scoops from more of the riders.

Film by: Tom Journet

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer! Visit www.twistedtea.com

*Must be 21 or older.

