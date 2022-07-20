Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
GNCC
Loretta Lynn's - eMTB Only
Sat Jul 30
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 1
Exhaust Podcast: Da Rippahs (w/ Henry, Dowd & Decotis)

July 20, 2022 1:45pm
by:

On Friday before the Southwick National, New England fan favorites Doug Henry, John Dowd, and Jimmy Decotis stopped by the Monster Energy Stage to share some memories and talk about what they're doing today. For Dowd and Henry, the story is simple: the legends are now part of the Southwick track crew! Jimmy D, meanwhile, stepped away from racing two years ago and had been quiet since, but now he's back on the bike and working with young riders in the area. He's also planning to race Southwick for fun next year! 

The real kicker? The humble stories of Dowd and Henry. Did you know Doug came to Southwick as a fan, just watching on the fence, and then six years later he was the 125 National Motocross Champion? That's crazy, but for Doug Henry, it's normal. Enjoy the show.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and AOMC.

