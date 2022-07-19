The Lawrence brothers put on an amazing one-on-one battle at High Point, but it was looking like a distant memory after Jett turned up the wick a week later. His engine blew up at RedBud, but so did his motivation.

“After RedBud, I was pissed off and told Christian [mechanic] and Doc G, ‘For now on I’m winning every race to the end of the season,’” he told Steve Matthes in an interview on Saturday at Millville. “So far so good.”

With the engine fixed, the second moto at RedBud was much different. Jett went from a blown engine to blowing them all away. He followed it with 1-1 at Southwick while Hunter Lawrence faltered. The battle of the Lawrences? The scales were no longer even.

Hunter tried to get them back on his side at Millville, and he accomplished the hardest part. He found the speed! In the first moto he snuck into the lead when Jett got held up by a crashing Justin Cooper. He pulled away slightly and then really messed up the whoops, going off the track and nearly heading into a tree or Spring Creek itself. Hunter saved it but not before Jett pounced and then completed the pass half a lap later. But Hunter responded! He retook the lead and held it again, until the lappers slowed him just as Jett launched one more attack. Hunter was stuck with the lappers, and Jett rode by. Run that race back in a simulator a few times and Hunter wins a few of them. The brothers were back to being that close again.