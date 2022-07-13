Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Southwick Race Examination

July 13, 2022 3:55pm | by:

At the 2022 Southwick National, things got heated between Stilez Robertson and Hunter Lawrence and our own Tom Journet has some incredible footage showing off what caused the animosity. We break that situation down along with what happened to Jason Anderson in the 450 Moto 1 start, Ryan Dungey's gate not fully dropping in Moto 2, and more in this week's edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of NBC, MAVTV, and Tom Journet.

