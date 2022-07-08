Weege Show: Southwick Preview

Jason Weigandt walks and talks around the legendary The Wick 338 track in Southwick, Massachusetts, even stopping to talk to local legend (and current track builder) John Dowd, and visiting the VFW bar on site. Good times with the locals! The Weege Show is presented by Honda's all-new 2022 CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger for the new year. Yeah, the bike finally lost a race but the Lawrence brothers are still 1-2 in the standings. That's pretty darned good!