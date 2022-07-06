It was a frustrating moto for the Australian, but he did his best to keep cool. He could have dropped his bike on the side of the track, then slammed his helmet before dropping every curse word in the books and storming off. And a fan-thrown water bottle could have easily been heaved back towards the fences at full speed. But Jettson did none of those things. People have said it before, but the current 18-year-old is way beyond his years. Shout-out to his mom and dad, Emma and Darren Lawrence. You can tell they raised their boys right.

Eventually, Jett salvaged the day with a moto win in the final race of the day, but his 35-1 moto scores earned him ninth overall. He now has 12 total moto wins to his name in Pro Motocross—but the RedBud National was the first time he earned a moto win but did not earn the overall that same day. On a day where he could have scored a 1-1 and extended his points lead, the Honda HRC rider leaves seven points down to his brother. However, the way Jett handled the situation, including the bounce back with a convincing second-moto win, indicates that he won't be easily rattled, even if he loses the points lead. As we head to the sandy Southwick National this weekend, the battle will once again be on between the Aussie brothers. Who comes out on top this weekend?

Images and text by Mitch Kendra