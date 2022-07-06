I was right there on the side of the RedBud MX track on Saturday when championship leader Jett Lawrence’s bike shut down mid-moto while he was leading. The fans at home saw his bike shut off and him walking back to the pits, but there is more to the story.
Jett had just passed his brother a few laps before, on the inside of the turn following the sky jump that sends riders down to the far-right side of the track. Hunter went to the outside as Jett snuck to the inside. Their separate lines were going to run into one single line and Hunter checked up, realizing they would collide if he did not ease up. Jett had gotten into the lead, but Hunter and Jo Shimoda were close behind, not letting the #1 run away.
The lead trio navigated the tricky course littered with downed and/or lapped riders as the battle continued. The following lap, Jett, Hunter, and Shimoda were all in the air on the Fly Racing Hammer jump. Suddenly, Jett went wide, his bike letting out a few blue puffs as Hunter and Shimoda snuck past using the favored inside line. Then, Jett went up and over the edge of the track onto the water truck lane. His bike had finally expired. When I saw the #1 pull off the track, I immediately started sprinting behind him, seeing my opportunity to get a first-hand look.
Lawrence was on par to win the first 250 Class moto of the day before his bike expired. Mitch Kendra The #1 with some blue clouds coming out of his exhaust. Mitch Kendra The moment Jett's moto was officially over. Mitch Kendra Hunter Lawrence and Jo Shimoda (left) sneak to the inside to move into first and second. Mitch Kendra
Now this was a huge swing. Not only was Jett’s consecutive overall win streak to start the season going to end at four, but the defending champion’s misfortunates handed the championship points lead over to his brother, who inherited the race and points lead in one fell swoop. Older brother Hunter entered the day 12 points behind Jettson and was only about a second behind him in the moto. The #96 struck when the opportunity was there.
If you missed it, watch as Jett’s bike expired below.
Jett stopped on the water truck lane above the off camber turn in disbelief. He tried to fire up his bike again but there was no luck. He turned around and hooked up with a Showa representative to start pushing his CRF250R back toward the pits.
We have seen heroic last-minute pushes—Ryan Hughes famous last turn uphill push at the 1995 Steel City National after his chain broke is an iconic one—but with half the moto to go, Lawrence could not push his bike towards the checkered flag. Instead, he turned it around and started heading the opposite direction of the course as he was headed back for the pits. He officially finished 35th. It was then hustle time in order to get ready for the second moto. Meanwhile, the crowd approved of his effort as fans lining the fence started cheering, clapping, and chanting “Jett! Jett! Jett!”
This is where it gets interesting. He was visually frustrated as he started to slowly take off his helmet. Walking behind him, I knew all eyes would be on him and I thought to myself, Don’t slam the helmet, don’t slam the helmet. But he didn’t.
He kept walking until a water bottle came flying from behind the fence and hit his boots. I was stunned—and pissed—as we both looked around to find the culprit. Someone is really going to throw stuff at him right now? I thought. An older gentleman piped up: “Jett! Drink the water!” Jett stopped, turned back a few steps, and picked up the bottle. Then he took a few sips before dumping the remainder of the water on himself! I was in disbelief! He was clearly still frustrated, letting out a few curse words, but the 18-year-old had a clear enough mind to realize what the water was for. It wasn't a fan sending trash at him, it was a fan trying to help. Soon, a Honda HRC team member picked him up in a team side-by-side.
It was a frustrating moto for the Australian, but he did his best to keep cool. He could have dropped his bike on the side of the track, then slammed his helmet before dropping every curse word in the books and storming off. And a fan-thrown water bottle could have easily been heaved back towards the fences at full speed. But Jettson did none of those things. People have said it before, but the current 18-year-old is way beyond his years. Shout-out to his mom and dad, Emma and Darren Lawrence. You can tell they raised their boys right.
Eventually, Jett salvaged the day with a moto win in the final race of the day, but his 35-1 moto scores earned him ninth overall. He now has 12 total moto wins to his name in Pro Motocross—but the RedBud National was the first time he earned a moto win but did not earn the overall that same day. On a day where he could have scored a 1-1 and extended his points lead, the Honda HRC rider leaves seven points down to his brother. However, the way Jett handled the situation, including the bounce back with a convincing second-moto win, indicates that he won't be easily rattled, even if he loses the points lead. As we head to the sandy Southwick National this weekend, the battle will once again be on between the Aussie brothers. Who comes out on top this weekend?
Images and text by Mitch Kendra