Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan for the fifth round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

Morning Report

Welcome to REDBUDDDDDDD in Buchanan, Michigan where we are set for a great day of racing. It’s the Fourth of July weekend and fans are going to be coming out in full force to line the fences at this iconic racetrack. Weather figures to be just about perfect today with a high expected to be in the low-80s with a light cloud cover rolling in throughout the day.

As it is American Independence Day on Monday, teams and riders have once again gone all out with USA themed kits here today. Expect to see a lot of red, white, and blue here with some cool mid-90’s MXoN themed Honda HRC machines, stars and stripes line Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing bikes, and much more.