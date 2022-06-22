Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Roczen and Tomac

Exhaust Podcast Roczen and Tomac

June 22, 2022 3:15pm
by:

A third of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship has been completed and it's now surprise to see Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen in the thick of the title hunt. They have five AMA 450 National Motocross Championships under their belt, combined, and now they have grabbed the last two overall wins in the '22 series.

As part of the weekly Staging Area pre race show held at the track on the Monster Energy Stage, Tomac stopped by to discuss his season at Thunder Valley. Jason Weigandt and Ricky Carmichael handled the interview, where Eli uncovered why he sometimes has bad motos here at there (including a rough one at the first moto of the season at Fox Raceway). Sometimes when he feels like the back of his bike is too low, it pulls on his arms and creates arm pump. Yup, that's it!

At High Point, Weigandt and Jason Thomas chatted with Roczen, covering his bold instagram posts before the season, his friendships with Ryan Dungey and Tony Cairoli, and more.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, Leatt, and AOMC.mx.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
August 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now