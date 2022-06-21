Josie Wolfe Publishing is pleased to announce the publication of Pioneers of Minnesota Motocross, a book that explores the careers of Donny Schmit and Tom Benolkin, two Motocross racers from Minnesota. In the early 80s, Benolkin put in some great results as a privateer to earn a spot on Factory Kawasaki. In the mid-80s and into the 90s, Schmit took it even further, all the way to the heights of the Motocross world. The book also looks at the origin of District 23 Motocross, the first Minnesotans to race Motocross professionally, and the often colorful tales around those early days.

1971 through 1995 is a rich vein of history for the sport of Motocross itself - The start of the US National series, the golden age of motorcycle development, the rise of amateur national competition, and the ascent of U.S. riders to the top of the World stage. These larger stories give context to the smaller stories of Schmit, Benolkin, and many more. In some cases, they may have been witnesses to events such as the Saddleback Massacre, but at other times, they were racing against the legends or putting their own name in the record books.

This book is currently available in Paperback and E-Book formats.

