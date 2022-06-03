Welcome to Racerhead, and welcome to Round 2 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, coming to you from the oldest race on the tour, the Hangtown Classic. Last week we saw Team Honda paint Fox Raceway red, with retro flare, and it’s been much of the talk this week, along with Ryan Dungey’s amazing comeback. More on that later. What we really need to talk about is the overall failure of the livestreaming on several levels.

First of all, I apologize for MAVTV+ and MX Sports Pro Racing for not being better prepared or the tsunami of problems that hit last Saturday morning. An astonishing surge of new viewers and subscribers crashed the servers that MAVTV+ was using, in part due to a denial of services attack from a corrupt email that tried to break into the paywall. There were also problems with the fact that they decided to run commercials with the stream, without first having a box-in picture in place so at least none of the racing action would be missed. And they also did not better plan out where to add in-content features that would also take away from the racing. As soon as they realized they had a big issue MAVTV+ dropped the paywall and moved programming to live and free on their Facebook page and the American Motocross channel on YouTube. That helped at least salvage some of the day, but the damage was done. Fans expect to see what they are promised, especially when they are paying for it, and both MAVTV and MX Sports Pro Racing are committed to getting this right, and now. In what should have been the biggest race of the season, we ended up taking out our own starting gate. I apologize for the product, but not the effort, which consisted of months upon months of planning for every scenario, good and bad. We have to do better, and we will.

Referencing an earlier post, qualifying will be broadcast on MAVTV Plus, and then the motos will be broadcast on both MAVTV and MAVTV Plus. However, this weekend, the qualifying broadcast for the second round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel. They are also extending by two weeks everyone’s subscription to the service.

Needless to say, it’s been a long week of Zoom calls, handwringing, armchair engineering, angry emails, and social media posts, and just a lot of attempts to correct all that went wrong or even just sideways. MAVTV is fully committed to making things better, and they have been an amazing partner since 2009 with the whole series through Lucas Oil, the parent company. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them, and we’re working alongside them to make this better, and better now.

As far as the opener goes, Chase Sexton was amazing, as were Jett and Hunter Lawrence. Ken Roczen looked like his old self, or at least 90 percent of his old self—the improvements and fixes he’s made since he dropped out of supercross back in March were obvious. It was fantastic to see Ryan Dungey back out there and very fast, and if he’s put in the right situation, I wouldn’t be shocked if he won one of these races. Antonio Cairoli was also impressive, though the whole new format and way of racing seemed to throw him off. I bet he does much better this week. (Cairoli also signed up this week for the next two rounds at Thunder Valley and High Point.) Eli Tomac didn’t look comfortable in the first moto, but he was much better in the second. And both Jo Shimoda and Christian Craig had very good days but were just overlooked because of the two Hondas up front in each class. The track held up great, the crowd was very enthusiastic, and the racing got off to a great start. Here’s more from the rest of the guys…