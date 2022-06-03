Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Ryder Lafferty
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Sun Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Supercross Year in Review Special Airs Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

June 3, 2022 6:25pm | by:

Palmetto, Florida - The 2022 Supercross Year in Review special airs tomorrow - Saturday, June 4, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, and then will be available on demand at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock. The one-hour program features the biggest stars of the sport and follows the major storylines as they unfolded throughout the season. Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile two-wheeled off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world and the 17-race series is a constant roller coaster of emotions for the athletes and teams that compete at this level. Going into the season, many questions surrounded Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson as both switched teams and manufacturers. Defending champion Cooper Webb made pivotal changes to his racing program that included leaving long-time trainer Aldon Baker who helped Cooper win two championships. The 2022 Supercross Year in Review special revisits these key storylines and showcases the season-that-was for Ken RoczenMalcolm StewartJustin Barcia, Chase Sexton, Justin Brayton, and others, plus Eastern and Western Regional 250SX Class Champions Jett Lawrence and Christian Craig

