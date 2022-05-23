The MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship enters 2016, as we go over each year of the series’ history, beginning with 1972. This year, we started to see a new generation of riders climb to the top of the heap, with one member of the old guard still there to fight for it.

The old guard was repped by Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey, and the new crop was repped by Ken Roczen, now of Soaring Eagle/Jimmy John’s RCH Suzuki, and Eli Tomac, now of Monster Energy Kawasaki. Dungey held off the kids in the #whosenext 2015 season, winning both the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships. With his old rival Ryan Villopoto now retired, could Dungey keep fending off the kids in ’16?

In supercross, he sure could. If anything Dungey was even sharper in 2016 than 2015. Jason Anderson collected a win at the season-opener in Anaheim, Dungey was second and then ripped off three-straight wins to open up an early points lead. Although Roczen got his Suzuki in a better place and started challenging Dungey for more wins as the season went on, the title was never in doubt. Dungey topped Roczen by 60 points to win the crown for the second year in a row, and third time in his career.