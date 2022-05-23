Results Archive
50 Years of Pro Motocross: 2016

50 Years of Pro Motocross 2016

May 23, 2022 5:00pm
by:

The MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship enters 2016, as we go over each year of the series’ history, beginning with 1972. This year, we started to see a new generation of riders climb to the top of the heap, with one member of the old guard still there to fight for it.

The old guard was repped by Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey, and the new crop was repped by Ken Roczen, now of Soaring Eagle/Jimmy John’s RCH Suzuki, and Eli Tomac, now of Monster Energy Kawasaki. Dungey held off the kids in the #whosenext 2015 season, winning both the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championships. With his old rival Ryan Villopoto now retired, could Dungey keep fending off the kids in ’16?

In supercross, he sure could. If anything Dungey was even sharper in 2016 than 2015. Jason Anderson collected a win at the season-opener in Anaheim, Dungey was second and then ripped off three-straight wins to open up an early points lead. Although Roczen got his Suzuki in a better place and started challenging Dungey for more wins as the season went on, the title was never in doubt. Dungey topped Roczen by 60 points to win the crown for the second year in a row, and third time in his career.

The 2016 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship program cover.
The 2016 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship program cover.

The story would change in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. A year earlier, Roczen struggled in his transition from KTM to Suzuki, but he absolutely had the bike dialed by 2016. From beginning to end, Roczen was dominant and made it look way too easy. Even Dungey had trouble hanging with him, only taking a moto and overall win at Glen Helen when Roczen’s forks broke. At round three, Dungey crashed at Colorado’s Thunder Valley. He still finished the moto, but then complained of neck pain. Turns out the defending 450MX champ had suffered a broken neck, and that would mark the end of his season, and in fact, mark the last Pro Motocross race of Dungey’s career…until his recently announced comeback for 2022.

Roczen just kept on romping. Tomac was expected to give him a challenge, but the nearly unbeatable Eli Tomac from the start of 2015 looked diminished in 2016. Either he wasn’t gelling with his new Kawasaki, or his shoulders were still not up to full strength, or both, but Tomac had to settle for second behind Roczen quite a bit, until they got to Southwick, and Tomac ruled the sand. Also, on a very slippery Washougal track, Roczen chose to ride smart for points, and Tomac took the win. That was about it, as Roczen won an astonishing 20 of 24 motos, one of the more underrated seasons of dominance. It won’t register alongside the 24-0 seasons from Carmichael (twice!) and Stewart, but it was a blowout, nonetheless.

Ride along with Roczen at the Tennessee National:

Eli Tomac on the cover of Racer X Illustrated.
Eli Tomac on the cover of Racer X Illustrated.
  • Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia at the RedBud National. Simon Cudby
  • Eli Tomac at the High Point National. Simon Cudby
  • Eli Tomac at the High Point National. Simon Cudby
  • Eli Tomac at the RedBud National. Simon Cudby
  • Eli Tomac at the Undilla National. Simon Cudby
  • Ken Roczen at the Ironman National. Simon Cudby
  • Ken Roczen at the Ironman National. Simon Cudby
  • Ken Roczen at the Ironman National. Simon Cudby
  • Ken Roczen at the Tennessee National. Simon Cudby
  • Ken Roczen at the Tennessee National. Simon Cudby
  • Marvin Musquin at the Budds Creek National. Simon Cudby
  • Marvin Musquin at the Budds Creek National. Simon Cudby
  • Marvin Musquin at the Budds Creek National. Simon Cudby
  • Roczen, Tomac, and Broc Tickle at the Tennessee National. Simon Cudby

Speaking of Stewart, he was still racing in 2016, although it wasn’t going well. After missing all of 2015 due to a WADA suspension for testing positive for a banned substance (thought to be Adderall, for which Stewart was later granted a therapeutic use exemption), many expected Stewart to return to racing more fired up and motivated than ever. It didn’t turn out like that, as he struggled through the season and eventually called it after the Washougal race. At this point one of the fastest riders to ever throw a leg over was relegated to battling outside of the top ten. It was time for Stewart to step away from racing, although he did not actually announce his official retirement for several more years.

The 250 class in motocross looked more predictable. Jeremy Martin had won the 2014 and 2015 titles for Star Racing Yamaha, and one of his main competitors, teammate Cooper Webb, was coming into the season with a broken wrist. A third-straight title for Martin looked easy, but something seemed off right from the start for Martin, though, and Webb, riding through the injury, actually looked okay. The early rounds actually became to domain of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy and a third Star Yamaha rider, Martin’s brother Alex. They put on some big battles, and Savatgy held the early season lead.

Jeremy Martin would later admit he was riding with Epstein-Barr Virus, which was going to make for a long summer. Webb’s wrist was healing, and he was getting faster. By mid-season he had Savatgy in his sights, and after winning at RedBud, Webb began to take over the series. Savatgy also cooled off from his torrid start, and in the end, Webb won the title over Alex Martin by 73 points. Webb had also won his second-straight 250 Supercross Championship. He was headed to the 450 class, now anticipated as the next-big-thing in the sport.

  • Alex Martin at the Southwick National. Simon Cudby
  • Alex Martin at the Southwick National. Simon Cudby
  • Cooper Webb at the Glen Helen National. Simon Cudby
  • Cooper Webb at the Thunder Valley National. Simon Cudby
  • Cooper Webb at the Thunder Valley National. Simon Cudby
Joey Savatgy on the cover of Racer X Illustrated.
Joey Savatgy on the cover of Racer X Illustrated.
Alex Martin on the cover of Racer X Illustrated.
Alex Martin on the cover of Racer X Illustrated.
Cooper Webb on the cover of Racer X Illustrated.
Cooper Webb on the cover of Racer X Illustrated.

2016 250 Class Overall Points

Motocross

250 Standings - 2016

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States495
2Alex Martin Millville, MN United States422
3Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States383
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States376
5Aaron Plessinger
Hamilton, OH United States351
Full Standings

2016 450 Class Overall Points

Motocross

450 Standings - 2016

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen
Mattstedt Germany584
2Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States498
3Marvin Musquin La Reole France401
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States360
5Phil Nicoletti
Cochecton, NY United States229
Full Standings
Cooper Webb, the 2016 250cc Class AMA Motocross champion.
Cooper Webb, the 2016 250cc Class AMA Motocross champion. Simon Cudby
Ken Roczen, the 2016 450cc Class AMA Motocross champion.
Ken Roczen, the 2016 450cc Class AMA Motocross champion. Simon Cudby

Webb did have some business to attend to at the end of the year. The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) series came to America to run two races, one at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, and another at Glen Helen in California. Tomac absolutely dominated those races in the 450 division, winning all four motos with ease. Webb raced MX2 (for 250s) in Charlotte, facing off against Europe’s 250 dominator Jeffrey Herlings. Herlings caught and passed Webb to win moto one, but Webb came back with a vengeance in moto two, coming through the pack to catch and pass Herlings for the overall. Webb didn’t race Glen Helen, but Jeremy Martin, now feeling healthier, showed up, but now on his new GEICO Honda ride. He looked pretty sharp, but was no match for Herlings, who went 1-1.

Then came the FIM Motocross of Nations, where Webb moved to a Yamaha 450, and Alex Martin would take the 250 spot. Jason Anderson would take the other 450 spot for Team USA. Here’s the thing: the Americans, frustrated for several years with lackluster rides and results, had the speed this time. Anderson punctuated it by winning a duel against Herlings to win a moto overall. Seconds later, as he rolled the finish line jump, he was landed on by a lapped rider. Just like that Anderson was knocked out of the event and would not be able to race the final moto of the day. Team France prevailed to win the event again.

Watch as Anderson gets landed on after winning his moto:

2016 Motocross of Nations Results

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Nations

September 25, 2016
Maggiora Park
Maggiora Italy
RiderPointsRaceClassBike
1
France
France		29
1Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
3Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Honda
4Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
10Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Yamaha
11Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Honda
14Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Yamaha
2
Netherlands
Netherlands		30
1Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
2Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
6Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP KTM
7Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP KTM
14Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 KTM
20Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 KTM
3
United States
United States		33
1Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open Husqvarna
4Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
9Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Yamaha
9Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Yamaha
10Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open Husqvarna
Full Results

