The MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship hits 2015, as we go over each year of the series’ history, beginning with 1972. As much as 2014 had been touted as being wide open, despite the supercross commander-and-chief Ryan Villopoto still being present, 2015 actually seemed like it could be what the previous year had been hyped up to be, as Villopoto had stepped away. Turns out things weren’t quite so wide open, thanks to a Ryan with a different last name.

Ken Roczen, now on a Suzuki, came out of the gate hard, just like he’d done in 2014, and won the opener. He and Eli Tomac would put on a tremendous battle the following week in Phoenix, with Tomac taking the win (his first in 450SX), but Roczen would fire back, winning again at round three. Roczen’s win that night would get somewhat overshadowed, as the big news was Chad Reed getting black flagged. Trey Canard had jumped into Reed, who then showed his displeasure by purposely bumping him off the track after the two remounted. Canard’s season would later end when he broke his arm in Detroit. Jake Weimer was also injured in the incident and missed the rest of the year.

Canard/Reed at the Anaheim 2 Supercross: