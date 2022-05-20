Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Calvin Vlaanderen
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 28
Articles
Upcoming
Australian SX
Gillman
Sun May 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 29
Articles
Full Schedule

Schedule Update: MXGP of Jakarta Cancelled

May 20, 2022 11:50am | by:
Schedule Update: MXGP of Jakarta Cancelled

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco)– Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform that the MXGP of Jakarta that was set to host the 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship on the 2nd and 3rd of July has been cancelled.

Despite the best efforts by the local organiser, it has not been possible to secure the proper running of the event for this year.

Infront Moto Racing and the FIM look forward to returning to Jakarta for FIM Motocross World Championship in the future, but for now the focus is on the MXGP of Indonesia which will take place in Samota-Sumbawa on the 25th and 26th of June.

A presentation took place today to officially present the MXGP of Indonesia to National media indeed. Present for the conference were the Governor of West Nusa Tenggara Dr H. Zulkieflimansyah along with the Chairman of IMI/Indonesian Parliament H. Bambang Soesatyo as well as the CEO of Samota Enduro Gemilang Muhammad Ihsan Zulkieflimansyah and the Organizer of the MXGP of Indonesia and CEO of Sport Talenta Indonesia Happy Harinto among other local authorities.

* all times

2022 MXGP Schedule

