Practice. Practice. Practice. Athletes in all sports talk about how important it is to get as much seat time as possible. Amateur motocross racer Luke Fauser knows this, too. He’s a four-time AMA Amateur National Champion at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, but this is a big year for him. The Pennsylvania native is in his first season on a KTM 125 SX and feels the transition from 85cc to the 125cc machine is going well, although he knows there are improvements still to be made. After two months of training in North Carolina to start off 2022, Fauser hit the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) at Daytona International Speedway in March, which officially opened the flood gates to his racing year.

In late April, Fauser said he is rather comfortable so far on the 125—a bike that used to scare him only a few years ago—but he needs to translate his practice skillset into race scenarios. At the practice track he is able to adapt his technique, nail turns perfectly, and have a great rhythm and flow, but sometimes in motos he reverts to old, bad habits. So he is trying to hit as many races as possible to be fully ready for battle come the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August.

Now he is looking for gate drops. Insert the PAMX Fasthouse Spring Championship, which provides racing opportunities for a wide variety of classes and ages in the western corner of Pennsylvania. For Fauser, having the chance to race PAMX is a great experience. Take the late April round at High Point Raceway for example: the soft dirt gets rutted and rough for practice and the motos and is an opportunity for riders to compete on a professional caliber track. Plus, a 250cc All Star A/B class allowed for the youngster to race against older, more experienced riders such as Vincent Luhovey and Steve Roman, each with time on the professional circuit via the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. For being about half Roman’s age (sorry, Steve!), Fauser held his own against the veteran.