450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun May 15
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

May 2, 2022 9:00am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 16 (of 17) — Empower Field at Mile High—Denver, Colorado

250SX West Region

Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Main Event

April 30, 2022
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 20 Laps0:47.945 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Michael Mosiman +04.0420:47.856 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
3Christian Craig +07.4950:47.684 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda +11.1830:48.379 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
5Garrett Marchbanks +25.5750:48.182 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
6Vince Friese +29.4090:48.689 Cape Girardeau, MO United States Honda CRF250R
7Chris Blose +30.4130:49.285 Phoenix, AZ United States GasGas MC 250F
8Robbie Wageman +32.4440:49.382 Newhall, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
9Nate Thrasher +39.7200:49.053 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
10Jalek Swoll +41.3480:48.802 Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results
Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence Align Media
The 2022 Denver Supercross 250SX main event podium: Hunter Lawrence (center, first), Michael Mosiman (left, second), and Christian Craig (right, third).
The 2022 Denver Supercross 250SX main event podium: Hunter Lawrence (center, first), Michael Mosiman (left, second), and Christian Craig (right, third). Align Media

450SX

Supercross

Denver - 450SX Main Event

April 30, 2022
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jason Anderson 26 Laps0:00.001 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2Malcolm Stewart +13.8600:00.001 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
3Marvin Musquin +33.7790:06.306 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
4Chase Sexton +39.9510:00.001 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
5Eli Tomac +1:02.9660:00.001 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
6Cooper Webb +1:13.2160:08.950 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Justin Barcia +1:33.9800:00.001 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
8Justin Brayton 25 Laps0:00.001 Fort Dodge, IA United States Honda CRF450R
9Mitchell Oldenburg +03.2030:16.562 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF450R
10Kyle Chisholm +36.8720:17.800 Clearwater, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson Align Media
The 2022 Denver Supercross 450SX main event podium: Jason Anderson (center, first), Malcolm Stewart (left, second), and Marvin Musquin (right, third).
The 2022 Denver Supercross 450SX main event podium: Jason Anderson (center, first), Malcolm Stewart (left, second), and Marvin Musquin (right, third). Align Media

Eli Tomac clinched the 2022 450SX title one round early.

  • Eli Tomac celebrates winning the 2022 450SX title one round early. Align Media
  • Tomac and crew. Align Media

Championship Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States215
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia197
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States181
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States144
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan144
6Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States125
7Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States117
8Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States109
9Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States106
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States92
Full Standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States359
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States324
3Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States295
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States291
5Marvin Musquin La Reole France287
6Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States269
7Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States261
8Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States163
9Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA United States160
10Dean Wilson
Scotland United Kingdom153
Full Standings

250SX East Region

Supercross

AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Round 2 (of 10) — Dragon's Back National Enduro — Arrington, Virginia

Overall Results

1. Ben Kelley |KTM
2. Grant Baylor | GasGas
3. Ryder Lafferty | GasGas
4. Josh Toth | KTM
5. Steward Baylor | Yamaha
6. Craig Delong | Husqvarna
7. Trevor Bollinger | Husqvarna
8. Ben Nelko | Honda
9. Evan Smith | Husqvarna
10. Ricky Russell | GasGas

Ben Kelley
Ben Kelley Shan Moore

Other Championship Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Through Round 5 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States150
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States97
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States89
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States86
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia69
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States60
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States56
8Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States53
9Ruy Barbosa Chile49
10Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States38
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia121
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States118
3Ruy Barbosa Chile87
4Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States84
5Jack Edmondson Waynesburg, PA United States68
6Benjamin Herrera Chile68
7Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States67
8Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States63
9Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States58
10Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States57
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States130
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States111
3Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States103
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States80
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States76
6Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States72
7Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States72
8Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States58
9Shawn Myers Jr Rimersburgh, PA United States56
10Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States51
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia127
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States122
3Rachael Archer New Zealand117
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada90
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States79
6Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States65
7Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States61
8Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States55
9Marina Cancro Huntington, NY United States52
10Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States49
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 6 (of 20)

Championship Standings

MX2

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia286
2Jorge Prado Spain220
3Maxime Renaux France215
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland187
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands177
6Ruben Fernandez Spain163
7Brian Bogers Netherlands154
8Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium140
9Alberto Forato Italy124
10Pauls Jonass Latvia120
Full Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France244
2Jago Geerts Belgium244
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany181
4Kay De Wolf Netherlands181
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark181
6Kevin Horgmo Norway176
7Mattia Guadagnini Italy161
8Andrea Adamo Italy153
9Isak Gifting Sweden136
10Stephen Rubini France121
Full Standings

US SPRINT ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 6 (of 8)

Pro Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through Round 3 (of 17)

Championship Standings

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now