Saturday Night Live: Denver

Coming into Saturday everyone knew the potential was there for Eli Tomac and Christian Craig to wrap up the 450SX and 250SX West championships, respectively. All Tomac had to do was finish fourteenth or better and the title was his. For Craig, a win would get it done. This we know. What we didn't know was, would it actually play out that way? Let’s dive right into this week’s Saturday Night Live to find out

Okay, so there’s no real suspense with the 450SX title scenario. Disaster would have to have struck for Tomac to miss out on clinching it this weekend in Denver, which he did without any form of drama whatsoever. Tomac was running second early behind Chase Sexton before Sexton made a mistake, went into a Tuff Block, and went down. Tomac found himself in the lead, much to the approval of the crowd, who got loud for Tomac all over the stadium as he ciruclated the track. Afterward Tomac said he could hear the cheers following him around, and that it actually kind of messed with him.

“It almost puts more pressure on you,” Tomac said afterward. “They follow you around the track and you can hear them all the time. It makes you wonder if there’s a guy on you in a turn, or what’s going on. They follow you around. It’s so cool to see the crowd engage in the race like that.”