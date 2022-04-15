Jason Weigandt chats with racer, freestyle pioneer, and championship-winning team owner Carey Hart about the wild early days of freestyle, taking his Hart & Huntington team all the way to the top of the sport with Ken Roczen on RCH Yoshimura Suzuki, and what he does now to get his moto fix. Can you believe Carey Hart still races in local motocross races? Sure does.

