At the 2022 St. Louis Supercross, Chase Sexton got one of the biggest holeshots of the season when he seemingly timed the gate. Today we'll break down that great start, a small key to Eli Tomac's success of the gate this year, Dean Wilson's violent crash in the whoops during the first race, and Malcolm Stewart narrowly avoiding a knee injury.

In the 250SX class, Pierce Brown had a dreadful night with two DNF's and three crashes but him not being able to start the restart of the second race left people most confused. We discuss why he was not allowed to along with the battle for the final podium spot, Jett Lawrence's crash and timid ride through the pack, and RJ Hampshire's first career main event victory. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

