Results Archive
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Australian MX
Mackay
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: St. Louis Race Examination

April 14, 2022 3:00pm | by:

At the 2022 St. Louis Supercross, Chase Sexton got one of the biggest holeshots of the season when he seemingly timed the gate. Today we'll break down that great start, a small key to Eli Tomac's success of the gate this year, Dean Wilson's violent crash in the whoops during the first race, and Malcolm Stewart narrowly avoiding a knee injury.

In the 250SX class, Pierce Brown had a dreadful night with two DNF's and three crashes but him not being able to start the restart of the second race left people most confused. We discuss why he was not allowed to along with the battle for the final podium spot, Jett Lawrence's crash and timid ride through the pack, and RJ Hampshire's first career main event victory. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

