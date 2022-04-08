Racer X Films: 2001 Yamaha YZ250 Garage Build
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Jay Clark jayclarkent.com // @dirtbiketv1
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
Photos: Spencer Owens
For this special build, Jay Clark worked with one of his buddies, Donnie Bales, on a bit of goodwill/feelgood bike love. Usually I’ll go ride the bike a little after the initial photoshoot, but since this was such a special build, I decided to forego the riding and just let the owner, Johnny Posca, break it in first.
You see, Johnny’s dad, Jorge, had raced and ridden locally in Southern California since the 1970s. He purchased this 2001 Yamaha YZ250 brand-new and raced at some CMC, CRC, AMA, and District 37 races around Southern California. He loved it from the start and always said it was his favorite moto bike of all time. Jorge tragically lost his life in a 2009 auto accident, and his Yamaha sat in a storage shed until Johnny—a SoCal pro during the early 1990s—decided to resurrect it in his father’s honor.
Parts List:
Wiseco Performance Products
Garage Buddy Engine Rebuild Kit
Pro X Racing Parts
Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain, Steering Bearing Kit, Linkage Bearing Kit, Swingarm Bearing Kit, Carburetor Rebuild Kit, Chain, Rollers Upper & Lower, Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable, Front & Rear Brake Caliper Rebuild Kits, Front & Rear Brake Master Cylinder Rebuild Kits, Water Pump Rebuild Kit, Front & Rear Wheel Bearing Kit, Front & Rear Wheel Spacer Kit, Upper and Lower Shock Bearing Kits, Front & Rear Wheel Spacer Kits, Fork Seal Kit, Fork Bushing Kit
Sano Metal Finishing
Vapor Honing & Cerakoting
FMF Racing
Fatty Pipe, Shorty Silencer
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix & Chemicals
ODI
MX V2 Lock On Grips, Champ Bend Handle Bars, Custom Bar Pad
Dunlop
MX3S Front
MX33 Rear
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap
Works Connection
Hour Meter and Mount, Stand, Clutch Perch Assembly, Brake Lever, Brake Caps, Stem Nut
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds, Frame Tape
Race Tech
Suspension Re-Valve and Setup
Galfer USA
Oversized Rotor/Adaptor, Rotor Rear, Brake Line Rear, Brake Line Front, Brake Pads
Faster USA
Complete Wheel Build
MotoTassinari
V-Force Reed Cage
ICW
Radiator Straightening and Bracing
San Diego Powder Coating
Sandblasting, Powder with Super Durable Clear, and Race Prep Masking
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Fasst Company
Rear Brake Return Spring, Rear Clevis
Specbolt Fasteners
Engine and Plastic Complete Bolt Kit
VP Racing Fuels
C12 Fuel
Cometic Gasket
Engine Gaskets
Hinson Clutch Components
Clutch Plate Kit, Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate, Cover
Clarke Manufacturing
OEM Style/Sized Fuel Tank
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
Ride Engineering
Front Brake Line Clamp
Jay Clark
Bike Build
Instagram: dirtbiketv1
Facebook: dirtbiketv1
YouTube: dirtbiketv
ABOUT DECAL WORKS
Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.