Sadly, Czech legend Jaroslav Falta recently passed from a heart attack. As we wrote about his passing earlier this week, it allowed time to reflect on his career. Falta ranked among the best motocross racers of the 1970s, competing on antiquated CZ motorcycles against motorcycles from Japan and western Europe that just kept getting better and better. As a result, he never won an FIM Motocross World Championship, despite being extremely fast and competitive for more than a decade. The closest he ever got was the 1974 FIM 250cc World Championship, where he basically had the title stolen from him by the loyal and aggressive Russian teammates of Gennady Moiseev. Falta survived two motos of being blocked and knocked off the track, only to be dubiously penalized for jumping the starting gate. It was a terrible turn of events for both Falta, who would never win a world title, and Moiseev, who would go on to win three different 250cc world titles but would forever be shadowed by what his teammates did that day in Switzerland (albeit on orders from their Russian bosses). To this day, Jaroslav Falta remains on the list of best motocross riders never to win a major title, despite the fact that he won numerous GPs, Inter-Am races here in America, and even the 1974 Superbowl of Motocross in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Here are a few others, from both Europe and the U.S., to have the dubious distinction of having excellent careers, lots of wins, but no major titles.

Sylvain Geboers: This Belgian great forever rode in the shadow of other great Belgians, including his longtime Suzuki teammates Joel Robert, Roger De Coster and Gaston Rahier. He joined them on numerous winning teams in the Motocross and Trophee des Nations, but he never won a world title himself. However, later on, Geboers’ little brother Eric would win five world titles, becoming the first riders in history to win world titles in the 125cc, 250cc, and 500cc divisions.