After 12 straight weeks of racing for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the series will take this weekend off. The 13th round St. Louis Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 9. That race with be a 250SX East Region race and a Triple Crown. Tune in next week for the full race day schedule.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing schedule also has a weekend off as well. The fifth-round Camp Coker Bullet GNCC on April 9 and 10.
However, the fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will take place on Sunday, April 3. The series is back to a two-day format this year, where Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com to watch the MXGP of Portugal.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of PortugalEMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, April 3
2022 Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|141
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|124
|3
|Jorge Prado
|118
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|94
|5
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|76
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|137
|2
|Tom Vialle
|111
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|110
|4
|Mikkel Haarup
|92
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|85
Other Links
General
MXGP of Portugal
MXGP of Portugal MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Portugal MX2 Entry List
Track Map
