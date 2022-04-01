Results Archive
Supercross
Indy
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
GNCC
Tiger Run
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Full Schedule
How to Watch: MXGP of Portugal

April 1, 2022 12:00pm
by:

After 12 straight weeks of racing for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the series will take this weekend off. The 13th round St. Louis Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 9. That race with be a 250SX East Region race and a Triple Crown. Tune in next week for the full race day schedule.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing schedule also has a weekend off as well. The fifth-round Camp Coker Bullet GNCC on April 9 and 10.

However, the fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will take place on Sunday, April 3. The series is back to a two-day format this year, where Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com to watch the MXGP of Portugal.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Portugal

     EMX250, WMX Races
    Sunday, April 3
    Agueda
    Agueda PT Portugal
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      April 2 - 11:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      April 2 - 12:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 3 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 3 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 3 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 3 - 12:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      April 4 - 12:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      April 4 - 1:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia141
2Maxime Renaux France124
3Jorge Prado Spain118
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland94
5Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium76
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium137
2Tom Vialle France111
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany110
4Mikkel Haarup Denmark92
5Andrea Adamo Italy85
Full Standings

Track Map

Agueda track layout.
Agueda track layout. MXGP

KTM Images/Ray Archer

The May 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now