Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits for Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Seattle, Washington. It was a chaotic day with some practice drama between Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton and eventually a huge crash for Sexton, and a nail-biting 250 main event....but then Eli Tomac just absolutely destroyed everyone in the 450s. Sometimes you just have to tip your visor to Eli! The Weege Show is brought to you by RaceTech.com and Race Tech's Gold Valves. Plusher. Better bottoming resistance. More traction. Made in the USA! Check it out.