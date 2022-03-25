Jason Anderson's Long Game Plan: Weege Show Seattle SX

Jason Weigandt walks and talks to preview Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Seattle's Lumen field. He chats with Cooper Webb about switching back to training with Aldon Baker, and Jason Anderson talks about his long term goals with Kawasaki. For Anderson it's not just about staying in title contention in 2022, he wants to be even better next year. Christian Craig, Nate Thrasher, Hunter Lawrence and Alex Martin also drop in. The Weege Show Supercross preview is presented by Honda's all-new CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger for 2022. Check out Powersports.Honda.com