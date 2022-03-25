Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Supercross
Indy
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Articles
Full Schedule

Jason Anderson's Long Game Plan: Weege Show Seattle SX

March 25, 2022 7:35pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks to preview Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Seattle's Lumen field. He chats with Cooper Webb about switching back to training with Aldon Baker, and Jason Anderson talks about his long term goals with Kawasaki. For Anderson it's not just about staying in title contention in 2022, he wants to be even better next year. Christian Craig, Nate Thrasher, Hunter Lawrence and Alex Martin also drop in. The Weege Show Supercross preview is presented by Honda's all-new CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger for 2022. Check out Powersports.Honda.com

