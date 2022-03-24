Take a lap around Lumen Field for round 12 (of 17) of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Seattle Supercross. This will be the seventh 250SX West Region race of the season. Note: this layout was scheduled to be used for the 2020 Seattle Supercross (originally scheduled as round 13 that year), but due to COVID-19, that round was not raced as the final seven races of 2020 were held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.