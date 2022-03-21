2022 Indianapolis Supercross Highlights & Results

450SX

In the 450SX main event, Justin Barcia swung into and out of the first turn with the race lead. Jason Anderson made his way into second place by the end of the first section. After leading the first nine laps of the race, a bobble by Barcia in the whoops allowed Anderson to take over the race lead. The very next lap, Barcia came to the far inside as Anderson hit the outside of the 180-degree turn after the supercross triple, taking the #21 to the ground. Anderson remounted behind a handful of riders and would eventually finish sixth. Barcia continued to click off lap after lap until Eli Tomac caught him and the two battled for P1. Tomac would lead the final eight laps of the race to take his 43rd career 450SX main event win of his career—his sixth of the 2022 season. Barcia held on to take the checkered flag in second place, but he received a three-point championship penalty and a $3,000 fine following the race.