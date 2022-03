The 2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition is here with its all-new chassis and engine design. Kris Keefer spent the day at Glen Helen Raceway and enlisted the help of Gary Sutherlin and Eddie Laret to help him break down the Husqvarna. They will walk you through what it's like to ride and make some comparisons to the other steel frame bikes as well as some Japanese machines. For extra credit Keefer also gets 2020 Lucas Oil 450 Class Pro Motocross Champion Zach Osborne to talk about riding the FC 450 Rockstar Edition in its pre-production form as well as what a production bike is like to ride compared to his factory machine. Make sure to check out our FC 250 video as well.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2022 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition