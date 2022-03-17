Instead of going back into the first turn, though, riders will enter a sand 180. Riders hate these as they are typically one-lined and are notorious for ruining goggles. Exiting the sand, riders cross back over the first corner and head into the only whoops on the Indy layout. That extra run created by the crossing of the first corner will be critical. Riders will build speed and those willing to enter with a lot of momentum will be rewarded. Those that are hesitant or choose to jump the whoops will suffer simply because of that flat pad entering the whoops.

Another bowl berm sends riders into a rhythm section with a very clear optimal line. If riders can triple out of the corner, they are set up for a nice quad out of the section, carrying momentum into the next corner. With the same flat pad on the landing that is shared before the whoops, riders will be much more inclined to go for this quad. Jumping long has zero penalty here so they can just turn the throttle to the stops on the first attempt. Removing mandatory precision is a big factor in whether or not a rhythm section is jumped.

The next bowl berm has a double on the exit and back into the first 3-3 of the track.

By the way, global race fans are blazing hot right now as Monster Energy Supercross is in full swing, MXGP heads to South America, MotoGP heats up Indonesia, and Formula 1 debuts their 2022 season in Bahrain. What a time to be a race fan.