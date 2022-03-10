Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Cameron McAdoo
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argetina
Sun Mar 20
FIM North America Concurs with FIM on Russian Athletes Eligibility

March 10, 2022 1:30pm | by:
Pickerington, Ohio — On March 5, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) announced its condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its decision to suspend the Motorcycle Federation of Russia (MFR) and the Belarusian Federation of Motorcycle Sport (BFMS) as a result. The FIM Board also recommended that all affiliated members of the FIM and FIM Continental Unions take similar action.

In keeping with this decision and the FIM Board’s recommendation, the Board of Directors of FIM North America unanimously concurred with the FIM Board’s action and will honor its request by prohibiting riders from the Russian and Belarusian motorcycle federations from participating in FIM North America activities.

Consistent with this action, riders from these federations will also be prohibited from participation in the activities of both FIM North America member federations, the Canadian Motorcycle Association and the American Motorcyclist Association.

Riders are typically required to secure start permissions from their home federations to race in a foreign country or be released from their home federations to the federation of the country hosting the event. Since the rights and privileges of the Russian and Belarusian federations have been suspended by the FIM, neither can grant a start permission nor provide a release. As a practical matter, riders from those federations are already prohibited from riding in other countries by the original FIM action.

