This adds extra sauce to this year’s championship. The rejuvenation of Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson is the definition of familiar. We know these guys, we respect these guys. They’re just as good (better?) as ever. Each year at Daytona, I get the privilege of handling the live announcing for the fans. To warm up the crowd, we head to the NASCAR high banks at 5 p.m. and ask the masses who they’re rooting for. This year Anderson and Tomac got the most votes by far, with Tomac especially favored with the history of six Daytona wins on the line. They’re names of this moment. Ken Roczen’s star in 2022 has faded with his results, Adam Cianciarulo is hurt, Chase Sexton is too new. Malcolm Stewart is loved by all and a real local product, but he is not yet a race-and-title-winning titan like Anderson and Tomac. Cooper Webb should be in the stratosphere, but he has not caught on with the fans. He’s in that transition point, still, and I could and should write a whole column on how or why Webb hasn’t become a fan favorite.

I also can’t wait to read fan comments in 2029 when a rider rolls over late in the race, and the chorus of, “Why can’t these guys be more like Cooper Webb!?” begins. Too often, the respect comes too late. I’d say Ryan Villopoto was a badder dude in the moment than we probably gave him credit for at the time. I mean, hey, Reed and Stew were still around.

With Anderson and Tomac, they’ve gotten to do both. We saw them at their peak, and now we’re seeing them peak again. They’re both the past stars and the current stars. This time we are catching the wave before it passes us by.