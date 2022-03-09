Daytona! When the riders hit the ten-minute mark of the 450SX main event, we were halfway through the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Daytona’s a unique, one-off event for the riders and teams with lots to talk about. Let’s get into it!

I did not go to Daytona—you can listen to any of my podcasts for reasons why I usually skip Daytona if I can. Look, if it was the third race of the year, I’d be going no matter what—reasons be dammed—but with it usually falling at the halfway mark of the series and the obstacles I see in going to it, the race makes it pretty easy for me to skip.

I heard from a few people the crowd was amazing, which is great to see, and that is a factor in whether a race stays on the calendar or not. I’m just asking the question that maybe it’s time to move on from Daytona. There’s no race that’s changed as much from what it started as to where it is now, as Daytona has. The patch of grass and the limitations that Ricky Carmichael has to design a track on is smaller than ever, and it’s tough to make a track that’s fun to race and watch. Lots of shadows out there as well, which can catch a rider off guard and truthfully, many Daytona races don’t’ have much going on out there. It’s follow-the-leader, the outside turns are too far out, and the riders are worried about just trying to stay upright as opposed to racing.