Kris Keefer catches up with Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha mechanic Eric Angelski as they go through Robbie Wageman's YZ250F that has powered him to seventh in the 250SX West standings thus far. Wageman is a bit on the shorter side and Angelski talks about the minor changes they make to to the machine to better fit Wageman's stature along with the several components from the Race Tech engine to the KYB suspension, and much more.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

