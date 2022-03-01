Much better in the last couple weeks. Obviously, you’ve been talking about changing your program. Is that the difference right now, or is it a combination of that and the bike?

It’s a little bit of a combo. Just for me, getting back to Florida was nice. Just leaving California, all the noise for me was tough. So, just kind of being back with the guys back at 83 [Compound] and riding with Jett and training with those guys has been good. Just kind of getting back to things. Obviously, we’ve made improvements with the bike, but overall, I think just being back in Florida and working on things and working on what I needed to be better, which is now kind of improving the results. We’ll keep working and like I said, try to get up a few more spots.

Last week on the podium you thanked Darren Lawrence. This week we sort of caught wind that you may have parted ways with Michael Byrne. Are you able to talk about that at all and anything that’s going on in your camp at the moment?

Yeah, a little bit of change, for sure. Just back at the farm. It’s good. Like I said, I went there to be able to ride with the Lawrences and that’s what we did this week. He’s obviously done well with Jett and Hunter. I think he’s definitely a smart guy. It was definitely a good week, like I said. We’ll keep going from there. We’ll see what happens.

We’re at the halfway point in the season. You are building back to where you want to be. So then, what is the game plan for the next few weeks?

Yes, similar. Just keep on keeping on. Like I said, I feel like I’ve got the bike in a good spot. I’m in a good spot mentally and physically. Just keep plugging away. I’d love to get a win here soon. It’s round eight or nine and still hasn’t happened. Feel like I’m back to that mindset, and that’s the goal. Even tonight, I was pretty bummed after going down and just not being in the mix like I was in the first two. Overall, I’ve got to take the positives of tonight and the day that it brought, but as a rider, you expect the most out of yourself. You want to be up top every time you’re on the gate.