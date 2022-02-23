Results Archive
Watch: Full Big Buck GNCC Motorcycle Highlights

February 23, 2022 9:20am | by:

The first round (of 13) of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at the Big Buck Farm. Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Big Buck GNCC.

Video: RacerTV

Big Buck GNCC Results

Overall

GNCC

Big Buck - Overall Race

February 19, 2022
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ben Kelley 02:55:27.619 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2Josh Strang 02:56:07.166 Inverell Australia Kawasaki
3Jordan Ashburn 02:56:09.079 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
4Josh Toth 02:56:49.818 Winstead, CT United States KTM
5Trevor Bollinger 02:56:54.714 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna
XC2

GNCC

Big Buck - XC2 Pro Race

February 19, 2022
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Michael Witkowski 02:57:50.132 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
2Lyndon Snodgrass 02:59:22.591 Australia Kawasaki
3Ryder Lafferty 03:00:19.736 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
4Ruy Barbosa 03:00:54.658 Chile Honda
5Jack Edmondson 03:02:05.470 Waynesburg, PA United States Husqvarna
XC3

GNCC

Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am Race

February 19, 2022
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Brody Johnson 03:11:01.512 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Zack Hayes 03:11:13.417 Sumter, SC United States KTM
3Hunter Neuwirth 03:11:43.510 Plantation, FL United States KTM
4Jake Froman 03:16:10.064 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
5Brenden J Poling 03:20:49.819 Grafton, WV United States Husqvarna
WXC

GNCC

Big Buck - WXC Race

February 19, 2022
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:59:40.630 New Zealand Yamaha
2Tayla Jones 02:00:54.454 Yass Australia Husqvarna
3Korie Steede 02:03:56.919 Beloit, OH United States KTM
4Shelby A Turner 02:04:55.059 Barons, AB Canada KTM
5Prestin Raines 02:09:29.139 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
Main Image by Ken Hill

