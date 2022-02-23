Watch: Full Big Buck GNCC Motorcycle Highlights
February 23, 2022 9:20am | by: Mitch Kendra
The first round (of 13) of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at the Big Buck Farm. Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Big Buck GNCC.
Video: RacerTV
Big Buck GNCC Results
Overall
GNCC
Big Buck - Overall RaceFebruary 19, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ben Kelley
|02:55:27.619
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Josh Strang
|02:56:07.166
|Inverell
|Kawasaki
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:56:09.079
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|4
|Josh Toth
|02:56:49.818
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|02:56:54.714
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
XC2
GNCC
Big Buck - XC2 Pro RaceFebruary 19, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|02:57:50.132
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:59:22.591
|Kawasaki
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:00:19.736
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:00:54.658
|Honda
|5
|Jack Edmondson
|03:02:05.470
|Waynesburg, PA
|Husqvarna
XC3
GNCC
Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am RaceFebruary 19, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brody Johnson
|03:11:01.512
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|2
|Zack Hayes
|03:11:13.417
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|03:11:43.510
|Plantation, FL
|KTM
|4
|Jake Froman
|03:16:10.064
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|5
|Brenden J Poling
|03:20:49.819
|Grafton, WV
|Husqvarna
WXC
GNCC
Big Buck - WXC RaceFebruary 19, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:59:40.630
|Yamaha
|2
|Tayla Jones
|02:00:54.454
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:03:56.919
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|02:04:55.059
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|5
|Prestin Raines
|02:09:29.139
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
Main Image by Ken Hill