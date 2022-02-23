Monster Energy to Sponsor 81st Annual Bike Week at Daytona

The following press release is from Daytona International Speedway:

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida— When thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts visit Daytona Beach for Bike Week in March, they will experience some added excitement and action as Monster Energy will be a major part of a host of the events that will make up the 81st Annual Bike Week At Daytona Presented By Monster Energy, March 4-12.

“Monster Energy is very excited to be part of this year’s Bike Week with Daytona International Speedway,” said Dave Gowland, VP – Motorsports for Monster Energy. “Two major components to Monster Energy are racing and lifestyle, which is a part of the DNA of Monster. It is only fitting for Monster to spend and invest in, if not the largest, the Best Bike week this country has to offer. We’re ready for Bike Week At Daytona Presented By Monster Energy.”

Monster is bringing the action with a week full of excitement. Plans are to have a host of Monster Athletes on hand and host autograph sessions, including Off-Road and Dakar Champion Casey Currie with his Drift Jeep and Keith Sayers (FMX) as well as the Harley Unknown Industries stunt riders. Also, scheduled to be on hand will be FMX stars’ Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, Axell Hodges, Blake “Bilko” Williams, Taka Higashino, and Vicki Golden. Timing for these sessions are TBD.

In addition, there will be numerous Monster entertainment demonstrations, one that will feature daily QuarterPipe High Air demos featuring the biggest names of the X Games, along with two FREE concerts - Face To Face on Wednesday (March 9) and Steel Panther on Friday (March 11). Both concerts, which will be held in Lot 4 outside the Turn 4 tunnel entrance, are brought to you by Monster Energy. Please note: Event and appearance schedule subject to change.

The tradition-rich 81st Annual Bike Week At Daytona Presented By Monster Energy will feature Daytona Supercross and the Daytona 200. Tickets are on sale now for both anticipated events.