450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Wake-Up Call

February 21, 2022 9:30am
by:

Monster energy ama supercross

Round 7 (of 17) — U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, Minnesota

250SX East Region (first round)

Supercross

Minneapolis - 250SX East Main Event

February 19, 2022
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 20 Laps0:48.785 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Austin Forkner +05.3490:49.059 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250
3Cameron McAdoo +07.1340:49.177 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Jeremy Martin +08.1100:49.211 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5R.J. Hampshire +09.0600:49.138 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
6Pierce Brown +30.8950:50.130 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
7Stilez Robertson +32.4810:49.819 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
8Enzo Lopes +33.9770:50.284 Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
9Levi Kitchen +35.1380:50.083 Washougal, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
10Phil Nicoletti 19 Laps0:50.393 Cochecton, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
Jett Lawrence wins the 250SX East Region opener.
Jett Lawrence wins the 250SX East Region opener. Align Media

450SX

Supercross

Minneapolis - 450SX Main Event

February 19, 2022
U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jason Anderson 26 Laps0:48.745 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2Cooper Webb +02.8330:48.921 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Marvin Musquin +15.0860:49.067 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
4Malcolm Stewart +17.0750:49.233 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
5Justin Barcia +28.3590:49.313 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
6Eli Tomac +32.9630:49.160 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7Aaron Plessinger +37.3590:49.061 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
8Ken Roczen +40.4180:49.058 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
9Dylan Ferrandis +43.7310:49.390 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
10Justin Brayton +44.6710:49.974 Fort Dodge, IA United States Honda CRF450R
Jason Anderson becomes the first 450SX rider to three wins in 2022.
Jason Anderson becomes the first 450SX rider to three wins in 2022. Align Media

Championship Standings

250SX East Region

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia26
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States23
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States21
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States19
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States18
6Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States17
7Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States16
8Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil15
9Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States14
10Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States13
450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States151
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States148
3Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States131
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States128
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States126
6Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States123
7Marvin Musquin La Reole France119
8Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany107
9Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France106
10Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States97
250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States148
2Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States120
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia119
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States99
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan87
6Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States81
7Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States80
8Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States73
9Carson Brown Ravensdale, WA United States73
10Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States63
grand national cross country (gncc) series

Round 1 (of 13)—Big Buck Farm—Union, South Carolina

Overall

GNCC

Big Buck - Overall Race

February 19, 2022
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ben Kelley 02:55:27.619 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2Josh Strang 02:56:07.166 Inverell Australia Kawasaki
3Jordan Ashburn 02:56:09.079 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
4Josh Toth 02:56:49.818 Winstead, CT United States KTM
5Trevor Bollinger 02:56:54.714 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna
6Craig Delong 02:57:46.774 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
7Michael Witkowski 02:57:50.132 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
8Grant Baylor 02:58:39.499 Belton, SC United States GasGas
9Josep Garcia 02:58:44.696 Spain KTM
10Lyndon Snodgrass 02:59:22.591 Australia Kawasaki
Ben Kelley strikes first in GNCC in 2022
Ben Kelley strikes first in GNCC in 2022 Ken Hill

XC2

GNCC

Big Buck - XC2 Pro Race

February 19, 2022
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Michael Witkowski 02:57:50.132 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
2Lyndon Snodgrass 02:59:22.591 Australia Kawasaki
3Ryder Lafferty 03:00:19.736 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
4Ruy Barbosa 03:00:54.658 Chile Honda
5Jack Edmondson 03:02:05.470 Waynesburg, PA United States Husqvarna
6Jonathan Johnson 03:02:10.459 Landrum, SC United States Beta
7Evan Smith 03:02:31.990 Jefferson, GA United States Beta
8Angus Riordan 03:04:18.117 Woodland, CA United States KTM
9Thorn Devlin 03:04:58.539 Tamaqua, PA United States Husqvarna
10Benjamin Herrera 03:05:01.530 Chile Kawasaki
XC3

GNCC

Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am Race

February 19, 2022
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Brody Johnson 03:11:01.512 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Zack Hayes 03:11:13.417 Sumter, SC United States KTM
3Hunter Neuwirth 03:11:43.510 Plantation, FL United States KTM
4Jake Froman 03:16:10.064 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
5Brenden J Poling 03:20:49.819 Grafton, WV United States Husqvarna
6Eli Childers 02:55:34.579 Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
7Max Fernandez 02:57:57.179 Ottsville, PA United States GasGas
8Chase P Gosselin 02:58:47.368 Pownal, VT United States KTM
9Jason Lipscomb 02:59:11.650 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
10Zachary Gareis 02:59:15.259 Mars, PA United States Yamaha
WXC

GNCC

Big Buck - WXC Race

February 19, 2022
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:59:40.630 New Zealand Yamaha
2Tayla Jones 02:00:54.454 Yass Australia Husqvarna
3Korie Steede 02:03:56.919 Beloit, OH United States KTM
4Shelby A Turner 02:04:55.059 Barons, AB Canada KTM
5Prestin Raines 02:09:29.139 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
6Jocelyn Barnes 02:10:55.664 Equinunk, PA United States Kawasaki
7Eden Netelkos 02:19:13.459 Sudbury, VT United States Honda
8Sheryl B Hunter 02:19:18.266 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
9Kayla Oneill 02:22:29.939 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
10Savannah Kipp 02:30:35.060 Hoosick Falls, NY United States KTM
Other Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 2 (of 8) 

Pro Standings

Hoosier Arenacross

Through Round 16 (of 18)

Championship Standings

250 Pro

450 Pro

AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 1 (of 10)

Overall Results

  1. Steward Baylor | Yamaha
  2. Ryder Lafferty | GasGas
  3. Josh Toth | KTM
  4. Craig Delong | Husqvarna
  5. Thad Duvall | Husqvarna
  6. Trevor Bollinger | Husqvarna
  7. Ben Kelley | KTM
  8. Grant Baylor | GasGas
  9. Mike Witkowski | Yamaha
  10. Russell Bobbitt | KTM

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Through Round 2 (of 5) — Budapest, Hungary

Prestige Class Standings

